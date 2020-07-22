A Mackay Holden fan cannot believe her luck getting the last Holden Special Vehicle off the Australian production line.

Shannai Beale ordered a new Colorado in January, and had a tense wait finding if her car would even be made after Holden announced the shuttering of local production.

“We found out that mine was in fact the last one off the production line for HSV, which is pretty crazy,” she said.

Ms Beale said despite the significance, the vehicle will be used daily and not stored away as a museum piece.

“I’m going to hurt so many peoples feelings because it’s going to be my everyday driver,” she said.

“I bought it for a reason and I guess it’s just a bit of a trophy driving around the last HSV.”

She said she gets lots of comments when diving the car around.

“People are amazed it’s the last HSV and that it ended up in Mackay,” she said.

“This is a huge piece of history.”

She said she has already clocked 1200 kilometres in her new 4×4 since taking delivery in early July.

Collectors often target the last item from a production line.

Ms Beale said as a fan she feels lucky to get this honour.

“It’s a Willy Wonka golden ticket sort of thing. It was just pure coincidence that it ended up in my hands,” she said.

Ms Beale was raised in a Holden household.

“I’ve been raised with the motto ‘Fords are yuck!'” she said.

Her father Darren Beale raced Holdens in the Touring Car Masters at Supercar events, and her grandfather and great-grandfather were all loyal Holden owners.

The car has a number of links to her father – the production number is her father’s birth date, which is also her personalised plate.

The car was delivered on his birthday, although she said the ute was not a present for him.

“He asked if the car was secretly for him,” she said.

“No way! Not at all!”

But she said her father could have first dibs if she decided to sell.

-ABC