The residents of an aged-care home in the UK are here to put your lockdown activities to shame.

They’ve been recreating iconic album art – from Bowie’s Aladdin Sane to the risque self-titled Blink-182 release.

Sydmar Lodge Care Home has been in lockdown for four months, and entertainment manager Robert Speker wanted to engage the residents in something more creative than bingo or art therapy.

Mr Speker has been sharing the results on Twitter, to the great delight of users around the globe.

He’s even launched a GoFundMe page to try and raise enough coin to put the photos into a calendar.

Mr Speker orchestrated the shoots himself, then tidied them up in the editing phase so they were bang-on replicas.

“I made the suggestions of which albums and which resident best suited the look, or had a vague similarity to the artist,” Mr Speker said on Twitter.

“Then I proposed the idea to each resident. Gladly all of them were enthused and perhaps a bit bemused by the idea, but happy to participate.”

Among the covers are Adele’s 21, recreated as Vera 93.

Even the staff were involved, turning Queen II into Carers.

One of the most touching covers is Sheila’s rendition of Rag’n’Bone Man’s Human.

“I had taken Sheila, 93, for example, at her bequest to see Rag’n’Bone Man perform live and had arranged for her to meet him beforehand, so that was an obvious choice,” Mr Speker explained.

“If you see the actual album cover, it is the signed one that Rag’n’Bone Man gave to her.”