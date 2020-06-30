Eau de what? A fragrance for those who love the smell of space

The coronavirus lockdown has made us appreciate something we may have taken for granted pre-pandemic.
Personal space.
But have you ever wondered, what does space smell like?
Physical distancing doesn’t have a scent – but according to astronauts, the up-there-in-the-sky kind of space has a distinctive odour.
It’s kind of smoky and a little harsh, bitter-smelling.’’
Peggy Whitson, an astronaut and former resident of the International Space Station, told CNN in a 2002 interview.
Omega Ingredients has taken the words of an astronaut and bottled them.
The resulting perfume is called Eau de Space.
“Decades ago, NASA designed a fragrance to train astronauts on how Outer Space actually smells. Now we’re releasing it to the world,” says the Eau de Space Kickstarter page.
Inspired as a training scent for astronauts, now earthlings will be able to smell like they’ve just taken a hike through the Milky Way.
Eau de Space product manager Matt Richmond told CNN that he struggles to describe how the fragrance actually smells, adding, “Astronauts describe the smell as a mix of gunpowder, seared steak, raspberries and rum.”
And honestly, who doesn’t want to smell smoky, harsh and bitter, as if they’ve just been fired from a cannon– if that’s what space smells like?
If nothing else, it could help in the pursuit of physical distance.
Finally, some much-needed space.