Moo-ve over: These rude customers do not respect social distancing

One thing we probably don’t expect to see when we return to the pub is a herd of black-and-white dairy cows.

Especially if those cows don’t respect social distancing.

The Moat House at Acton Trussell is an award-winning hotel and restaurant in the UK, near Stafford.

Like other hospitality venues, it has been temporarily closed due to strict coronavirus lockdowns.

At 6.15pm on Tuesday (local time) staff noticed a crowd of ‘customers’ pushing their way towards the doors and standing around the outside tables.

Not allowed to reopen to the public, staff didn’t open the doors or welcome them inside for a drink.

But they did notice that these customers were not respecting coronavirus social distancing rules.

We had spaced out the tables and chairs to try our metre or two-metre social distancing, but they showed no respect for that,’’ Lewis Partnership managing partner Chris Lewis said.



“We wondered if they thought they had herd immunity,” Mr Lewis, told the Express and Star newspaper.

“Even the cows can’t wait for us to reopen!” the venue quipped on its Facebook page.