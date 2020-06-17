News Good News Little stay home superheroes help fix the world’s big problems
Updated:

Little stay home superheroes help fix the world’s big problems

'Rainbow Man' from Staffordshire in the UK is one of 150 superheroes involved in the ZigZag Theatre project. Photo: Errenn Ball
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Explaining the complexity of the coronavirus pandemic to children is a big ask for any parent, but luckily for Jane Cole and her son, James, a small army of superheroes is on hand to help out.

“Drama lessons, swimming lessons, school — all of a sudden those things had to go,” the Gold Coast mum said.

“They did wonder why everything stopped.”

James — dressed as a green ninja — was one of 150 children from a dozen countries who starred in a video explaining the pandemic.

‘Things seem so scary’

The video, based on The Stay Home Superheroes by UK author Sophie Marsh, explains how William can help solve “a big problem” in the world by using his imagination while staying at home.

Filming it was the idea of Errenn Ball, who runs drama workshops on the Gold Coast.

“At a time when things seem so scary to them because it’s the unknown, it just gave them the ability to process the emotions through re-enacting the story and seeing now that they’re not alone in this,” Ms Ball said.

James Cole (left) says “it was awesome” to dress up for Errenn Ball’s film project.

Ms Ball posted her idea to Facebook in March and said she was overwhelmed by the response.

“Everybody at that time was looking for a way to connect, and they were looking for a way to help their children process the unprecedented time.”

ABC

Trending Now

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock
For better and for far worse: Celebrities who mixed business with pleasure
Six arrested as teenage boy fatally stabbed outside shopping centre
income-jobkeeper-tax
Tax time: Why receiving JobKeeper may not mean a larger refund
Australian alien hunters on alert after 36 ‘possible’ civilisations found
Mothers breastfeed rates
We don’t know if breastfeeding is rising or falling in Australia. That’s bad for everyone
Super funds slam Rio Tinto over Juukan Gorge demolition
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video