In the loop: Stuffed toys taken for a ride as theme park navigates COVID-19

Many of us have been on the rollercoaster ride of our lives this year.

Some are even keeping a bingo card for 2020.

But a theme park in San Diego is running an actual rollercoaster, full of cute and fluffy punters.

Belmont Park in Mission Beach closed to human visitors in mid-March due to coronavirus restrictions but needed to keep operating The Giant Dipper rollercoaster daily to ensure it was running smoothly.

The maintenance crew got tired of watching the rollercoaster loop its loops with empty seats, so they recruited some passengers with total immunity to COVID-19 – stuffed animals.

The 95-year-old ride is now running at full capacity, filled with guests who would otherwise be prizes for the park’s games.

“We have to keep the coaster running on a daily basis, so why not have a little fun with it?” Steve Thomas, Belmont Park’s general manager, told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

“People are loving it. We’ve seen tons of videos and pictures that people have been posting online.”

And in case you’re sad to think of these stuffed animals being removed when restrictions ease, Mr Thomas said he might let them keep riding when the park reopens.

They will have an important job, as very cute social distancing buffers.