Community welcomes first baby koala since devastating bushfires

Look who’s new at the zoo!
The Australian Reptile Park in Sydney has welcomed a very special addition to its’ native wildlife family.
Keepers have named her Ash, because she is the first koala joey born at the park since the devastating ‘Black Summer’ bushfires.
With estimates of more than 800 million animals killed in blazes across New South Wales alone, the park announced little Ash’s birth as “a sign of hope for the future of Australia’s native wildlife.”
The park is set to reopen to the public from June 1, which is a good thing for the animals, who could be missing their human visitors.
