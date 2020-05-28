Community welcomes first baby koala since devastating bushfires

FIRST KOALA JOEY OF THE SEASON!

We have a very special announcement… Our very first koala of the season has popped out of Mums pouch to say hello! 🐨Keepers have decided to name her Ash! Ash is the first koala born at the park since the tragic Australian bushfires and is a sign of hope for the future of Australia’s native wildlife.

Posted by Australian Reptile Park on Monday, May 25, 2020