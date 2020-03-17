For the inhabitants of Shedd Aquarium in Chicago, the coronavirus lockdown has a silver lining.
Like many public attractions, the US site has shut down to public visitors until at least the end of March.
But that doesn’t mean everyone has gone home – the permanent residents (the animals) and their carers (aquarium staffers) are still hanging out around the clock.
As the world shifts into a new mindset of working from home – and not going stir crazy in the process – the aquarium is coming up with some novel ways to entertain itself, and the outside world.
This week, Shedd’s penguins made like Ferris Bueller and had a day off from the Arctic, visiting the Amazon, south-east Asia, and even the reception desk.
View this post on Instagram
Penguins in the Amazon?! 🐧🌴 Some of the penguins went on a field trip to meet other animals at Shedd. Wellington seemed most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising! Other animals like the black-barred silver dollars also seemed interested in their unusual visitors. Swipe right to view Monte’s trip in Polar Play Zone.
A post shared by Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) on
“Some of the penguins went on a field trip to meet other animals at Shedd. Wellington seemed most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising!,” the aquarium posted on social media.
“Other animals like the black-barred silver dollars also seemed interested in their unusual visitors.”
Shedd’s socials are sure to be a highlight of internet lockdown viewing in the next couple of weeks, as its paired-up penguins prepare to go into nesting mode.
Edward and Annie, a pair of rockhopper penguins, will begin building their nests from next week, the aquarium said, and eager twitchers will be able to watch the process online.
View this post on Instagram
The adventure continues! 🐧🐧 This morning, Edward and Annie explored the rotunda. They are a bonded pair of rockhopper penguins, which means they are together for nesting season. Every spring is nesting season for the penguins here at Shedd, and this year is no different! Next week, penguins, including Edward and Annie, will begin to build their nests. You’re invited to digitally join us for the nesting coverage! In the meantime, we will share a variety of animal activities, and yes, Wellington will return! While right now is strange to us, it’s a normal day for the penguins and other animals at Shedd. Our caregivers are constantly providing new activities, experiences, food and more to allow the animals to express natural behaviors. Let us what penguin activities you want to see! 👇
A post shared by Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) on