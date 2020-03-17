For the inhabitants of Shedd Aquarium in Chicago, the coronavirus lockdown has a silver lining.

Like many public attractions, the US site has shut down to public visitors until at least the end of March.

But that doesn’t mean everyone has gone home – the permanent residents (the animals) and their carers (aquarium staffers) are still hanging out around the clock.

As the world shifts into a new mindset of working from home – and not going stir crazy in the process – the aquarium is coming up with some novel ways to entertain itself, and the outside world.

This week, Shedd’s penguins made like Ferris Bueller and had a day off from the Arctic, visiting the Amazon, south-east Asia, and even the reception desk.

“Some of the penguins went on a field trip to meet other animals at Shedd. Wellington seemed most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising!,” the aquarium posted on social media.

“Other animals like the black-barred silver dollars also seemed interested in their unusual visitors.”

Shedd’s socials are sure to be a highlight of internet lockdown viewing in the next couple of weeks, as its paired-up penguins prepare to go into nesting mode.

Edward and Annie, a pair of rockhopper penguins, will begin building their nests from next week, the aquarium said, and eager twitchers will be able to watch the process online.