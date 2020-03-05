Toilet paper panic: ‘Precious’ cargo burns, shoppers turn to other staples

A semi-trailer carrying hundreds of rolls of toilet paper erupted into flames on a Queensland highway overnight.

The blazed closed the northbound lanes on Brisbane’s Gateway Motorway from 10pm Wednesday until the charred remains were cleared at 2am on Thursday.

“This is not overly common, particularly around the city areas, but the main thing is no one got hurt tonight and we’ve been able to save quite a lot of toilet paper,” fire officer Justin Francis said.

“We believe toilet paper is quite precious at the moment, so we’ve been able to save half the load on this particular truck.”

The semi-trailer’s driver escaping the flaming truck without injury.

Wednesday’s blaze came as supermarket aisles across the country continue to be stripped of toilet paper amid a growing community fear that households will be forced into isolation.

There are also reports of panic-buying of other staples – including hand sanitiser, wipes, pasta and even condoms.

Bulk warehouse Costco put transaction limits on toilet paper, milk, eggs, rice and soap products this week after what managing director Patrick Noone described as an influx of customers this week.

On Wednesday, Woolworths slapped a four-pack limit on customers panic-buying trolley loads of toilet paper across Australia. The move followed a confrontation between customers at one supermarket in south-western Sydney, when one produced a knife, and a stampede at another outlet in Parramatta.

Coles followed Woolworths on Thursday, implementing its own four-pack online and in-store limit for toilet paper.

“This will help us maintain stock levels in stores while our suppliers increase local production and our distribution centres increase deliveries,” a spokesperson said.

Toilet paper producers have tried to allay customers’ fears, saying they have boosted production, while authorities – including Prime Minister Scott Morrison – have urged the public to stop stockpiling toilet paper.

Manufacturer Kimberly-Clark took to Facebook on Wednesday to reassure customers.

“We are working around the clock at our mill in South Australia to keep the supermarket shelves stocked with Kleenex Complete Clean toilet paper,” it said.

“We won’t be running out anytime soon.”

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard described the public panic as “quite ridiculous”, reminding people that any quarantine period for coronavirus was only for 14 days.

“There’s always enough products here. We have amazing supply chains. Woolies, ALDI, Coles – they’re all getting stuff to us,” Mr Hazzard said on Wednesday.

“If you have 14 days off, it’s not like you’re going to be there for six months. It’s 14 days. It’s just a bit silly.”

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian also called for calm.

“All of us should take the advice of the health experts, no doubt about it,” she said.

“But we should also go about our business and not panic – and that’s the strongest message we can send.

“It’s really important for us to take a precautionary approach. We’ve put in place everything we can to contain the spread.”

Ms Berejiklian said there was no issue with toilet paper supply in NSW and the public should refrain from bulk buying.

“People should just go about their daily business in terms of the products they purchase,” she said.

-with agencies