News Good News Distressed wallaby rescued kilometres out at sea

wallaby rescue sea queensland
Water police rescued Dawny the misdirected wallaby well out at sea. Photo: ABC
Water Police have rescued a wallaby from the sea, found fatigued and swimming in circles 6.2 kilometres off south-east Queensland.

A member of the public called for help last Wednesday after they spotted the female animal, nicknamed Dawny, in distress west off North Stradbroke Island.

Police said it appeared the wallaby had decided to go for a swim and got into difficulty.

“Officers promptly conducted person overboard drills and a very relieved wallaby was assisted from the water,” a police spokesperson said.

Dawny was brought aboard and wrapped in a blanket to keep it warm.

The spokesperson said the wallaby was taken back to the island and released to the “safe haven” of the scrub to “swim another day”.

