Storm Area 51 is dropping the raid in favour of parties

More than two million people signed up to “Storm Area 51” as a joke on September 20.

Since the post went viral, the story has had all the hallmarks of a story that is extremely online – some hastily organised festivals, a brand (and a band) trying to capitalise on its popularity and a healthy slice of drama.

Here’s what’s happened.

Can you catch me up?

Yes.

“Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us” was an event created by a Facebook community dedicated to posting memes.

Their rationale was simple – if enough people stormed the gates of the secretive base in the Nevada desert, there would not be enough guards to stop everyone from getting in. Their goal?

“Let’s see them aliens,” the post said.

What’s happened since?

Twenty-year-old Matty Roberts was the creator of the original Facebook event, which got so popular the FBI got in touch.

“My entire thought process for creating this was that it was going to be something funny for my meme page that probably a maximum of 52 people would see,” he said.

“I was absolutely terrified [when the FBI called]. But they were just concerned for my safety and the safety of others. They were doing their due diligence so I can’t be mad about it.”

As a result of the wild popularity of the event and worldwide headlines, two official events were spawned.

The first – Storm Area 51 Basecamp – sells itself as a “basecamp for believers as prominent ufologists, expert speakers, musicians and artists gather to celebrate the ‘Storm’ Area 51 movement.”

Less memes, more “the truth is out there”.

It’s being hosted at the Alien Research Centre in the tiny town of Hiko in Nevada, north-east of Area 51. Crucially, the event’s information page states:

“There will be no misguided ‘storming’ of an active military installation that defends our national security.”

The second was created with the help of Mr Roberts himself and is appropriately named Alienstock.

And that’s where the drama started

Alienstock had more of the tone you would have expected from and event spun out of a Facebook joke.

Originally billed as a music festival, it was due to be hosted at the Little A’Le’Inn, which is the closest hotel and only business open to the public for a 60-kilometre stretch of road near Area 51 known as the “Extraterrestrial Highway” in a town called Rachel.

But last week, the relationship between Mr Roberts and the owners of the Little A’Le’Inn broke down over the costs of hosting the festival.

On the Alienstock website, Roberts wrote:

“Due to the lack of infrastructure, planning, and risk management, along with concerns raised for the safety of the expected 10,000+ attendees, we decided to transition Alienstock away from the Rachel festival towards a safer alternative.”

“Safety was my No.1 concern from the inception of Alien Stock,” Mr Roberts said.

He compared the plans in Rachel to a potential Fyre Festival 2.0.

We contacted Little A’Le’Inn for comment, but found the phone line busy on three attempts.

Mr Roberts’ “safer alternative” is happening more than a two-hour drive from Area 51 in downtown Las Vegas. And like we mentioned, it even has a brand deal by way of a specially-created Bud Light beer can for the event.

There are 11,500 RSVPs, with another 16,000 trying to get in, according to Mr Roberts’ event planner Frank DiMaggio. He expects a capacity crowd.

Meanwhile, the official website for the town of Rachel, Nevada, echoed those comparisons to the doomed Fyre Festival for the original event closer to Area 51.

It has a strident, red font warning to visitors:

“We expect riots when those visitors that may show up and paid good money find out that the reality looks nothing like what they were promised. People will get hurt.

“STAY AWAY FROM RACHEL NEXT WEEKEND!”

Despite all that, the owners of the Little A’Le’Inn told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that they’re still going ahead with their version of the festival.

Got it. So what exactly is happening on Saturday?

Three events:

Storm Area 51 Basecamp

Alienstock in Rachel, Nevada

Area 51 Celebration in Las Vegas

Will anyone show up in the desert?

No one knows for sure. But local officials are planning like they will.

Lincoln County Sheriff Kerry Lee told the BBC that an extra 150 officers and 300 paramedics are being brought in to help deal with the expected crowds.

An emergency declaration has been presigned in case.

While temperatures are expected to be between a manageable 7-24 degrees, there are real concerns about having an influx of people to a place where there is largely … nothing.

Chairman of the Nye County Commission Jon Koenig, which is nearby, predicted that there will be no mobile phone service, because the area’s cellular towers aren’t built for the volume of calls.

“There will probably be no water … or ice available, because everything’s going to sell out,” he said during a Wednesday public meeting.

“There will be no gas left in the gas stations. No food. Nowhere to go potty.”

America’s Federal Aviation Administration has also issued a flight ban for the entire area until Monday (local time), meaning everything from news helicopters to drones aren’t allowed to fly.

Even police and medical helicopters will need to get special permission to fly, if required.

Some people are already there

A Dutch YouTuber and his friend were arrested last week for trying to enter Area 51. They told police they had come to the area for the event.

Despite the potential danger, Mr Roberts has no regrets for his role in starting the alien craze.

“If I could go back in time, I would absolutely still make that post. 100 per cent,” he said,

“It’s amazing looking at the internet and just seeing what I’ve done.”

And if this weekend turns out to be successful, he’s hoping to take the spirit of Area 51 on the road.

Mr DiMaggio said he’s been getting requests from nightclubs and conferences as far away as Japan.

“We’re in the process of producing an event that can travel from city to city so everyone can get the chance to experience what we’ve got here,” he said.

“We’d love to come to Australia.”

Regardless of what the events turn out to be, Roberts – as well as everyone from festival organisers to local authorities – is warning those who do show up to have a good time, but to please refrain from actually storming Area 51.

So maybe stop practising your Naruto-running, and start practising your flossing for the dance floor instead.

