An Italian chef has blown minds – and grime off dishes – with a video that shows the best way to clean pots and pans is with dirt.
Pasquale Sciarappa, 80, shows in a three-minute clip how he scrubs his burnt tomato sauce pot to within an inch of its life in his backyard, using dirt, a garden hose, and a scourer.
Sciarappa explains he learnt the technique in his hometown of Orsara di Puglia.
He’s no stranger to the internet, with his own food blog – Orsara recipes – and associated social media channels.
If you’re a big fan, you can even buy his T-shirts. Salute!
