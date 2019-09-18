An Italian chef has blown minds – and grime off dishes – with a video that shows the best way to clean pots and pans is with dirt.

Pasquale Sciarappa, 80, shows in a three-minute clip how he scrubs his burnt tomato sauce pot to within an inch of its life in his backyard, using dirt, a garden hose, and a scourer.

Sciarappa explains he learnt the technique in his hometown of Orsara di Puglia.

He’s no stranger to the internet, with his own food blog – Orsara recipes – and associated social media channels.

If you’re a big fan, you can even buy his T-shirts. Salute!