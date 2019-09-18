News Good News Italian chef shows the backyard way to clean pots, pans
Italian chef shows the backyard way to clean pots, pans

Italian chef cleans pots with dirt
Italian chef Pasquale Sciarappa says he learnt the method of cleaning pots and pans with dirt in his hometown. Photo: YouTube
An Italian chef has blown minds – and grime off dishes – with a video that shows the best way to clean pots and pans is with dirt.

Pasquale Sciarappa, 80, shows in a three-minute clip how he scrubs his burnt tomato sauce pot to within an inch of its life in his backyard, using dirt, a garden hose, and a scourer.

Sciarappa explains he learnt the technique in his hometown of Orsara di Puglia.

He’s no stranger to the internet, with his own food blog – Orsara recipes – and associated social media channels.

If you’re a big fan, you can even buy his T-shirts. Salute!

