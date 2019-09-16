News Good News Finalists for the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards announced
Updated:

Finalists for the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards announced

Comedy Wildlife Photography
The competition is a light-hearted way to draw attention to wildlife conservation. Photo: Eric Fisher
From chilled-out chimps to dancing foxes, 40 finalists for this year’s Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards have been announced, and it’s the light-hearted relief we all need.

In collaboration with the Born Free Foundation, the international photography competition aims to draw attention to wildlife conservation.

There is nothing quite like scrolling through photos of animals farting and dancing, to help remind us our wildlife needs protecting.

The competition winners will be announced on November 13.

comedy wildlife
Laid Back by Thomas Mangelsen
comedy wildlife
Grab life by the… by Sarah Skinner
comedy wildlife
“Stella!” by Corey Seeman
comedy wildlife
Lost by Susan Knowler
comedy wildlife
Chest Bump by Thomas Mangelsen
COMEDY WILDLIFE
He’s right behind me isn’t he? by Anthony N. Petrovich

 

comedy wildlife
Waltz Gone Wrong by Alastair Marsh
comedy wildlife
Hide by Marion Vollborn
COMEDY WILDLIFE
Warning territory marking follow at your own risk by Tilakraj Nagaraj

