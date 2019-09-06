Roller-coaster rider’s incredible midair catch is one for the ages

A dextrous Kiwi is being hailed as a hero after a one-in-a-million catch on a Spanish roller-coaster.

Timaru man Samuel Kempf was riding the roller-coaster in Port Aventura when he saw someone a few rows ahead of him drop their smartphone.

“Long story short, I caught it. This roller-coaster is moving at over 130kms… was once Europe’s tallest and fastest coaster.. only recently beaten,” he said.

Footage of Mr Kempf’s incredible 134km/h catch has gone viral on YouTube, getting more than 160,000 views in just 24 hours.

The lucky catch came when he was holidaying in Spain after representing New Zealand in the Fistballing World Championships in Switzerland in August.

Once back on the ground, Mr Kempf returned the phone to its owner, who was looking for the device on the ground.

“He couldn’t believe it, he gave me a big hug,” he told New Zealand website Stuff.

“The funniest reaction was when we had got off the roller-coaster and you go down to look at the photos and videos they take – and half the people there seemed to be watching our screen, and then everyone started cheering and clapping when it happened.”

The phone’s grateful owner bought the video as a thank-you to Mr Kempf. The Kiwi then posted it to YouTube, where it’s been a smash hit.

“That was actually insane,” one viewer wrote. “I wish this video was longer and we could see the reaction giving it back.”

Another wrote: “I didn’t know Jesus himself resurrected.”