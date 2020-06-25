News Election 2016 Husband charged with stabbing murder of Queensland mother
Updated:

Husband charged with stabbing murder of Queensland mother

karen gilliland murder
Nurse Karen Gilliland died in front of her children on Wednesday. Photo: AAP
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

A man has been charged with murder over the horrific death of his estranged wife in Queensland after she was stabbed to death in front of her children.

Nigel Gilliland was to face the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday over the savage attack on 42-year-old nurse Karen Gilliland outside her home on Tuesday.

Two of Ms Gilliland’s three children watched her die.

Emergency crews fought to save her but she was too badly injured.

Mr Gilliland, 45, has been charged with her murder (domestic violence offence) and enter with intent.

He was arrested a couple of hours after allegedly fleeing Ms Gilliland’s home in the Rockhampton suburb of The Range. They had been living apart.

He has had surgery for self-inflicted wounds in the same hospital where Ms Gilliland worked.

Police said the crime scene was among the worst they’ve seen, and Ms Gilliland’s children have been left to carry the images of their mother’s brutal slaying.

1800 RESPECT 1800 737 732

Lifeline 131 114

beyondblue 1300 224 636

-AAP

Trending Now

These are the things to do for superannuation before June 30
Individuals can experience temporary hair loss or long term hair loss.
Why are more bald men in hospital with coronavirus? There is a reason
abc quentin dempster
‘Over to you, Ita’: The ABC’s five-year plan is spin for managed decline
first-home-buyers-superannuation
Senior Liberal defends first-home buyer scheme – from himself
qantas 6000 jobs covid
Qantas to slash 6000 jobs in response to COVID pandemic
Zac Efron beach
Zac Efron might have spent the pandemic hiding out in Australia
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video