News Crime Jury persevering a week after Hayne trial’s end
Jury persevering a week after Hayne trial’s end

The judge in Jarryd Hayne's trial has reminded jurors to put stereotypes out of their minds. Photo: AAP
The judge in former rugby league star Jarryd Hayne’s third rape trial has repeated instructions to jurors to put stereotypes out of their minds as they continue deliberating.

Judge Graham Turnbull told the six men and women on the jury to persevere on Monday after they returned a note saying they had been unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

The jury has been deliberating for more than 20 hours and retired more than a week ago.

“If you are having trouble being unanimous you should let us know,” the judge told the jury on Tuesday.

The jury had been “diligently” performing its duties for several days, he said, as he emphasised instructions to put any stereotypes relating to any figures in the trial out of their minds.

“They are directions I have already given you,” he said.

“You have been the only ones who have heard and seen all the evidence, no one else has,” he said.

The judge reminded jurors they needed to be satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt, and the available verdicts were guilty or not guilty, rather than guilty or innocent.

Hayne, 35, faced two counts of sexual intercourse without consent stemming from a visit to a woman’s Newcastle home after a friend’s bucks party on NRL grand final night in 2018.

– AAP

