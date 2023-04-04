Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne found guilty in rape trial

Live

Ex-NRL star Jarryd Hayne has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in her home on the night of the rugby league grand final in 2018.

A jury of six men and six women handed down the verdict on Tuesday afternoon, after retiring more than a week ago.

The 35-year-old had pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual intercourse without consent in the third trial over the allegations.

Duiring the two-week trial in the NSW District Court, it was alleged Hayne performed non-consensual sex acts on a woman for about 30 seconds, ending when she began to bleed.

Hayne attended the Newcastle home the woman shared with her mother on NRL grand final night in 2028, when he was in town for a buck’s weekend. He paid for a taxi to wait outside before driving him to Sydney.

Hayne was charged in November that year, after the allegation reached the NRL integrity unit.

Hayne was a star rugby league player, playing most of his 214 NRL games for the Parramatta Eels as well as representing Australia and Fiji.

He played 23 State of Origin matches, including in NSW’s 2014 drought-breaking series win, the same year he won his second Dally M medal.

An attempt at gridiron with the US NFL’s San Francisco 49ers was followed by a Rugby Sevens stint with Fiji before a return to league.

He was off contract when charged in November 2018.

Hayne will be sentenced at a later date.

Jurors urged to persevere

Earlier, the judge repeated instructions to jurors to put stereotypes out of their minds as they continued deliberating.

Judge Graham Turnbull told the jury to persevere on Monday after they returned a note saying they were so far unable to reach a unanimous verdict. They had already been deliberating for more than 20 hours.

“If you are having trouble being unanimous you should let us know,” the judge told the jury.

The jury had been “diligently” performing its duties for several days, he said, as he emphasised instructions to put stereotypes relating to any figures in the trial out of their minds.

“They are directions I have already given you,” he said.

“You have been the only ones who have heard and seen all the evidence, no one else has,” he said.

The judge reminded jurors they needed to be satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt, and the available verdicts were guilty or not guilty, rather than guilty or innocent.