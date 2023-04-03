News Crime Judge asks indecisive Jarryd Hayne jury to persevere
Updated:
Judge asks indecisive Jarryd Hayne jury to persevere

Hayne
The jury in Jarryd Hayne's third trial has been told to persevere with deliberations. Photo: AAP
Share
Jurors in Jarryd Hayne’s third trial over sexual assault allegations have been asked to push forward after 17 hours of discussions failed to bring about a unanimous verdict.

After receiving a note on Monday revealing that the jury was unable to agree on whether the former Parramatta winger was guilty or not guilty, Judge Graham Turnbull sent them back to continue deliberations.

“Experience has shown … that juries can often agree if given more time to consider and discuss the issues,” the judge said in declining to discharge the jury.

“I ask you to persevere … Let’s see if you can reach a unanimous decision.”

The jurors retired to consider their verdict on March 27 after a two-week trial, where the 35-year-old rugby league player faced two counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

This is the third trial he has faced over the allegations, which he has consistently denied.

The former Eels player visited the woman’s suburban Newcastle home after a friend’s bucks party on NRL grand final night in 2018.

It’s alleged he pulled her jeans off and performed sex acts for about 30 seconds before she began to bleed.

The woman he is accused of assaulting cannot be identified for legal reasons. Her previously recorded evidence was played to the jury in closed court.

– AAP

Topics:

Jarryd Hayne
