Leifer trial jury still out and heading for ninth day

Malka Leifer
Jurors in the trial of ultra-Orthodox Jewish principal Malka Leifer have been sent home after a full week of deliberations. Photo: AAP
Jurors in the trial of former ultra-Orthodox Jewish principal Malka Leifer will return to court to continue deliberations for a ninth day after being sent home.

Leifer, 56, is accused of sexually abusing Melbourne sisters Nicole Meyer, Dassi Erlich and Elly Sapper when she was head of religion and principal of the Adass Israel School in the city’s eastern suburbs between 2003 and 2007.

The mother of eight pleaded not guilty to 27 charges and has faced trial in the Victorian County Court.

Judge Mark Gamble sent jurors home at 1pm on Friday.

They have been deliberating for eight days.

“Can I wish you a safe, happy and healthy weekend where you can just relax and put this case out of your minds, so you can return on Monday morning and fully focus on what remains of your deliberations,” Judge Gamble said.

Jurors revealed on Tuesday they have reached unanimous verdicts on some charges, and believed with more time they could reach agreement on the rest.

– AAP

