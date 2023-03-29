Former Hillsong leader allegedly caught drink driving

Live

Brian Houston, former leader of global Pentecostal mega church Hillsong has been charged with driving under the influence in the US.

Mr Houston was charged in Orange County, California, in February last year, after recording a blood alcohol reading of 0.08, according to court records obtained by The Daily Telegraph.

A statement from Hillsong said the church had recently been made aware of Mr Houston’s charges.

“The global board and leadership of Hillsong Church did not become aware that Pastor Brian Houston had been charged in the USA for driving under the influence until after he had resigned as pastor of Hillsong,” a statement from the church said.

“As he was no longer on staff, this was a personal matter for Pastor Brian to deal with.

“As always we continue to keep the Houston family in our prayers.”

Mr Houston stepped down as Hillsong leader last year, and has since faced allegations of financial misconduct from Independent MP Andrew Wilkie.

Mr Wilkie used parliamentary privilege to accuse Mr Houston of “treating private jets like Ubers”, claiming he spent $179,000 in church money over a three month period on air travel.

Mr Houston is also fighting accusations he concealed his late father’s child sexual abuse and has pleaded not guilty to a charge of concealing the crime until his father’s death in 2004.

The case remains before the courts, with hearings to resume in June.

AAP has contacted a legal representative for Mr Houston for comment.

– AAP