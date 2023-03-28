News Crime Malka Leifer abuse jury reveal a ‘deadlock’
Live

Malka Leifer abuse jury reveal a ‘deadlock’

Malka Leifer
The jury in the trial of Malka Leifer has resumed deliberations after asking about a deadlock. Photo: AAP
Share
Live

Jurors deliberating in the trial of former ultra-Orthodox Jewish principal Malka Leifer have been urged to push on through deliberations after revealing a “deadlock”.

Leifer, 56, is accused of sexually abusing Melbourne sisters Nicole Meyer, Dassi Erlich and Elly Sapper when she was head of religion and principal of the the Adass Israel School in the city’s eastern suburbs between 2003 and 2007.

The mother of eight has pleaded not guilty to 27 charges and has faced trial in the Victorian County Court.

The jury returned to court on Tuesday morning after 14 hours of deliberations over several days, to ask for advice on a deadlock situation.

“At this point in deliberations the jury seems unlikely to reach a unanimous decision on all charges,” they said in a note to Judge Mark Gamble.

They asked him for directions on dealing with a deadlock and if it was possible to use a majority vote on charges.

It’s not clear if the question related to all or just some of the charges.

Judge Gamble said he was not satisfied they were unable to reach a unanimous decision, and urged them to return to the jury room to try to resolve their differences through calm and rational examination of the evidence.

Experience has shown juries can often agree if given more time, he said.

The jury of six men and six women have resumed deliberations.

– AAP

Topics:

Malka Leifer
