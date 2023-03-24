Jury dismissed in woman’s bathtub murder trial

Live

Jurors have been unable to reach a verdict in the murder trial of a man accused of killing his girlfriend and leaving her body in a bath for eight months.

Sarah Gatt’s body was discovered by police in January 2018, but it’s alleged her on-and-off again boyfriend Andrew Baker murdered her sometime in April 2017.

Justice Jane Dixon on Friday discharged 12 jurors after they were unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Jurors had notified the court on Thursday they didn’t think they could reach an agreed verdict, but she urged them to persist.

On Friday a single juror wrote a note to the judge, prompting her to discharge the whole group.

She noted the high level of distress they had experienced in trying to reach a unanimous verdict and excused them from being on a jury again.

Justice Dixon urged them to part in peace and goodwill.

A retrial will be scheduled at a later date.

Prosecutors had alleged Baker killed Ms Gatt sometime between April 19, 2017, and his 50th birthday four days later.

Her cause of death could not be determined because of the length of time before her body was found.

She was partially naked, wrapped in power cords and covered with a hair dryer, a lamp and other household items. A grey stuffed bear was positioned toward her head.

Prosecutor John Dickie argued her murder, a month before her 40th birthday, was motivated by Baker’s jealousy.

Ms Gatt also had an on-off relationship with a woman named Leona Rei-Paku, who Baker’s lawyer John Saunders argued was an alternative suspect.

Both relationships were violent, the court was told.

“Andrew Baker did not murder Sarah Gatt. He is not responsible for her death,” he said.

Justice Dixon earlier had to discharge a single juror in the case after he admitted trying to flirt with a journalist outside court.

Jurors are instructed not to speak to anyone involved or connected with a case.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

– AAP