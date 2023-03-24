News Crime Chris Dawson to face trial over relationship with teen
Chris Dawson is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student while he was a teacher. Photo: AAP
Former Sydney school teacher Chris Dawson will face a trial over allegations he had a sexual relationship with one of his teenage students in the 1980s.

Dawson, 74, has been charged with one count of carnal knowledge by teacher of a girl between the ages of 10 and 17.

The former Newtown Jets rugby league player was a sports teacher at a public high school in the Northern Beaches, where he allegedly began a relationship with a student.

The student was 16 at the time the two allegedly began having sexual intercourse, while Dawson was aged in his 30s.

The former teacher has denied the charge.

Downing Centre District Court was told on Friday that Dawson’s defence is expected to file a judge-alone trial application in coming weeks and the accused will face a readiness hearing on April 27.

The trial will start on May 29.

– AAP

