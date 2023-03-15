Kidnap victim tortured, had teeth removed

Six people have been charged after a man was allegedly held hostage and tortured in a Sydney house for several days.

NSW Police allege the 26-year-old man was kidnapped for ransom last week after armed offenders forced entry to a home in Smithfield, where they grabbed him and forced him into a vehicle.

The man was allegedly found at a property in Belmore, in Sydney’s south-west, on Tuesday afternoon. Police say he’d been tortured and had his teeth removed after being held captive since last Thursday.

He was released after dozens of specialist police, including tactical and undercover officers, forced entry to the house with flash grenades in a dramatic operation.

The 26-year-old was assessed at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital for further treatment. He remains in a stable condition.

In a statement on Wednesday, NSW Police said a 19-year-old man was arrested inside the Belmore home.

Two 20-year-old men were arrested at a vehicle stop in Belmore, while a third man, also 20, was also arrested in Belmore.

Two more men, aged 19, and 21, were arrested at Mays Hill on Tuesday night.

All of the men allegedly involved in the kidnapping face numerous charges, including kidnapping for a ransom, aggravated break and enter and causing grievous bodily harm. They will appear in various Sydney courts on Wednesday.

“Police will allege in court the group abducted the man and detained him against his will for ransom, before he was physically abused over a period of six days,” the police statement said.

NSW Police reportedly had the hostage’s family in protection while they searched for the victim, who is not known to police.

Investigations are continuing with further arrests expected.