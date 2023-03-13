News Crime Residents locked down, police declare emergency after shots fired in Qld
Updated:
Live

Residents locked down, police declare emergency after shots fired in Qld

Queensland Police have declared an emergency in a Townsville suburb after shots were fired. Photo: AAP
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Shots have been fired in a suburb of Townsville, north Queensland, and residents in the area have been locked down as police respond.

Police declared an emergency about 9pm on Sunday for an area of Kirwan bordered by Dalrymple Rd, Kern Brothers Dr, Sandstone Dr, and Golf Links Dr.

Some of the shots were fired at and hit responding police vehicles and negotiators are on the scene, the ABC reported.

“Police are currently responding to reports of shots fired in this area,” a statement on Sunday night said.

“Residents within the exclusion zone are urged to stay inside their properties and lock the doors.”

The statement said police were conducting emergency operations in the area and asked people and aircraft to avoid the zone.

— AAP

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News

streaming
Time to unsubscribe and go outside? The staggering amount we’re paying for streamers
AUKUS
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrives in US for AUKUS unveiling
Ryan Reynolds
Does every hit movie need a sequel? Ryan Reynolds says he’s had enough
interest rates
Interest rates: How refinancing and saving are shaping up after the March hike
making money easy interest rates
Making Money Easy Season 3, Episode 6: Close to pausing?
seniors health
Ask The Expert: More people are eligible for a Seniors Health Card – here’s how to apply