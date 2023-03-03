Rare honour for neighbour gunned down in Wieambilla terror

Live

The innocent neighbour gunned down in the domestic terrorism attack in Queensland late last year will be honoured with a posthumous police bravery award.

Neighbour Alan Dare died alongside Constables Matthew Arnold and Rachel McCrow when all three were lured to the Wieambilla property of Nathaniel, Gareth and Stacey Train on December 12.

Mr Dare was shot after he went to check on the commotion, after the Trains had engaged in a fiery gunfight with specialist police at the remote property, more than 300 kilometres west of Brisbane.

The Trains also died.

In February, Queensland police declared the horrifying triple murder to be Australia’s first domestic terror attack motivated by “Christian extremist ideology”.

Wieambilla shooting declared religiously motivated attack

On Saturday, Mr Dare will be honoured in a ceremony at Chinchilla Botanic Gardens, where his family will be presented with his posthumous bravery medal.

“This reflects the high regard for Mr Dare’s actions on the fateful day and public acknowledgement of his sacrifice,” Queensland Police said in a statement on Friday.

“The Queensland Police Bravery Medal acknowledges the outstanding efforts of officers who demonstrate exemplary commitment and dedication to their duties and who go above and beyond to protect and serve the community of Queensland.

“The medal can also be awarded to civilians who were involved in an incident and performed a similar brave act to a member of the QPS. This is the highest level Queensland Police Service Medal a civilian may receive.”

Queensland Police Service Assistant Commissioner Charysse Pond will be in Chinchilla to present the medal.

Friday’s development comes after Mr Dare and the two young constables were remembered in tearful tributes in Queensland parliament two weeks ago.

Warrego MP Ann Leahy said the tragedy had etched a quiet rural area in history.

“It touched the soul of the nation,” she said during a condolence motion.

The Liberal National Party MP fought back tears speaking about the victims’ families, choking up as she mentioned Constable Arnold’s triplet brother and sister.

“To lose a sibling is tragic, to lose a triplet is indescribable,” Ms Leahy said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said what happened to constables McCrow and Arnold was an “outrage” and “a deliberate act of hate-filled malice”.

She said Queenslanders owed it to the officers to never forget the circumstances of their loss and to stop the division, misinformation and bile “tearing our society apart”.

“But let’s also remember the way Rachel and Matthew lived,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“True leaders of their communities, a credit to their families, their state, and to their brothers and sisters in blue. With great honour, they served.”

Opposition police spokesman Dale Last said the barbarity of that day could never be understated, but he said the bravery, comradeship and community concern on display should be remembered.