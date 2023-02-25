Live

A West Australian man who reportedly died after being hit with a bar stool in Bali has been remembered as a “much-loved” worker.

Troy Johnston, 40, was drinking in the Jimbaran area of South Kuta early Thursday morning when he was assaulted, according to reports by Indonesian media.

Mr Johnston reportedly became involved in an altercation with his brother-in-law, who owned the bar both men were drinking in before the fight broke out.

He was found with severe head injuries at the bar in the early hours of Thursday morning, the reports said.

The bar owner is facing a murder charge but told local media he had no intention of hurting Mr Johnston.

A spokesman for his employer, mining giant Rio Tinto, said the company was providing support to family members and loved ones.

“We are devastated by the news that one of our much loved and valued team members has tragically passed away overseas.

“Troy’s colleagues are deeply saddened and we are providing them access to a range of support services.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Troy’s family and friends.”

A spokeswoman for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said consular assistance was being provided to the Australian’s family.

-AAP