News Crime Gunman in custody after killing six in sleepy Mississippi village
Live

Gunman in custody after killing six in sleepy Mississippi village

Stunned locals in the sleepy town of Arkabutla outside one of the three sites where Crump opened fire. Photo: AP
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A rampaging gunman claimed the lives of six people, including his ex-wife, in the small Mississippi town of Arkabutla before sheriff’s deputies arrested him.

The shooting occurred in the rural hamlet of less than 300 people in  northern Mississippi, about 60 kilomteres south of Memphis.

The gunman, identified as Richard Dale Crum, 51, was charged with first-degree murder, Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance told reporters.

Investigators have yet to ascertain a motive, but Lance said they would start by examining the suspect’s troubled relationship with his ex-wife.

Richard Dale Crumb under arrest after his Arkabutla slaughter. Photo: Arkabutla Police

Authorities first received a call about a shooting at a gas station convenience store, and before deputies arrived they received another call about a second shooting at a nearby home, Lance said.

One man was shot dead at the store. A woman, later determined to be Crum’s ex-wife, was found dead at the home, Lance said.

Deputies tracked down the suspect in the driveway of another home and arrested him without a struggle.

That turned out to be Crum’s home, where deputies found four more bodies. Two were behind the home and two more in the roadway, one in a vehicle and the other on the road, Lance said.

The suspect may have had a family connection with the victims found behind the house. The two men on the roadway appeared to have been workers on a job at the site, Lance said.

“We don’t have a lot of violent crime here. This is shocking,” Lance said.

“I never dreamed that we would deal with something like that here.”

Deputies recovered a shotgun and two handguns from the suspect.

-AAP

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News

King Charles coronation
‘Not my King’: Charles heckled and hassled over cost of his coronation
tax
Working from home? You need to know about ATO’s new rules on deductions
privacy
‘Long overdue’: Privacy review calls for EU-style personal data rights after Optus, Medibank hacks
Daughter reveals Olivia Newton-John’s last words
Rihanna
Top videos: Rihanna’s Super Bowl spectacular gave her beauty brand a sneaky boost
Michael Pascoe: Labor spins a housing policy that does nowhere near enough