News Crime Police charge 13-year-old Hobart boy with attempted murder
Updated:
Live

Police charge 13-year-old Hobart boy with attempted murder

Police
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A 13-year-old has been charged with attempted murder over a violent robbery in Hobart.

The incident happened at Moonah, in northern Hobart, at about 12pm on Friday.

The victim is in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

The 13-year-old has also been charged with aggravated armed robbery and assault.

A second youth, aged 15, was also charged with aggravated armed robbery and assault.

Tasmanian police are aware video of the incident has been circulating on social media and have asked people not to distribute it.

-AAP

Follow Us

Live News
Blackouts as Russia strikes Ukraine power grid
A round of golf brings more health benefits for older adults than simply walking
Owen Wilson Bob Ross
Owen Wilson sketches life of TV artist Bob Ross in Paint
Superannuation had a bad year, but some funds did better than you’d expect
Michael Pascoe
Michael Pascoe: A sense of perspective, that’s the gift 50 years in journalism has given me
Bumper crops signal produce prices will ease