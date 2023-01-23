Man accused of torturing five-year-old boy

Live

A Queensland man has been charged with 14 offences, including torture, after a five-year-old boy was found with critical injuries and two other children were found in a Brisbane garage.

Queensland Police said they had charged a 29-year-old man after the five-year-old was found with critical injuries at Wishart, in southern Brisbane, on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to a Wishart address on Saturday night, where they found the boy with significant injuries. He was taken to the Queensland Children’s Hospital in a critical condition.

Two other children – a girl aged six and an eight-year-old boy, were found in a garage on the property.

Police allege both had extensive non-life threatening injuries. They were also taken to Queensland Children’s Hospital.

The 29-year-old man, who is known to the children, was taken into custody.

He has been charged with seven counts of assault occasioning bodily harm (domestic violence offence), three counts each of torture (domestic violence offence) and assault occasioning bodily harm whilst armed (domestic violence offence) and one count of grievous bodily harm (domestic violence offence).

His bail was refused, and he was expected to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday.