NSW Police charge son in elderly mother's murder
NSW Police charge son in elderly mother's murder

A man has been charged with the murder of his elderly mother after her body was found at a home in Sydney’s west.

NSW Police were called to the property in Greendale, near Liverpool, about 9.30am on Friday after a woman believed to be in her 70s was found inside.

Her son was arrested early on Saturday morning at a service station at West Ballina in the Northern Rivers region, a more than seven-hour drive from Sydney.

The 41-year-old man was taken to Lismore Base Hospital for assessment under police guard before his transfer to a mental health unit.

He was later charged with murder and breaching an apprehended violence order after an investigation by Liverpool and Homicide Squad detectives.

The man was refused bail to appear in Lismore Local Court on Sunday.

The woman is yet to be formally identified.

-AAP

