Man charged over woman burnt in front yard

A 43-year-old Victorian man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was burned. Photo: AAP
A man has been charged with attempted murder as a woman fights for life in hospital with significant burns after an alleged dispute in Melbourne’s west.

The 32-year-old woman from Werribee South was in the front yard of a home on Rivercoast Road when she was seriously burnt about 2am on Wednesday, according to police.

She was flown to The Alfred hospital with upper body injuries where she remained in a critical condition on Thursday morning.

Police announced late on Wednesday they had charged a 43-year-old Werribee South man with attempted murder, along with intentionally and recklessly causing serious injury, and conduct endangering life.

The man was remanded in custody to appear at Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Another 45-year-old Werribee South woman who spoke to police was released pending further inquiries.

Police urged anyone with information to contact them.

-AAP

