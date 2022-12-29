‘Not a tragic accident’: Probe into deadly Qld blaze

Live

The shed fire that killed Queensland father Todd Mooney and his 10-year-old daughter Kirra is believed to be deliberately lit, police say.

Remains believed to be the 54-year-old man and the girl were found after the blaze at Biggenden, south-east of Bundaberg, on December 20.

Investigators now believe the pair were killed, rather than the fire being accidentally sparked.

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Pettiford said the change came after forensic examinations of the burned shed and remains.

“We’ve now reached a conclusion where this hasn’t been a tragic accident,” he said.

“We believe that the fire was deliberately lit and that as a direct consequence of that the two people have passed away.”

State Emergency Service volunteers will examine a paddock near the shed for further evidence on Thursday.

Police have called for anyone for information, or CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact them.

Mr Mooney, a local bakery owner, and his daughter are survived by his fiancee Bec Hansen. She was reportedly due to marry Mr Mooney at the property where he and his daughter died on Wednesday.

Callide MP Bryson Head paid tribute to Mr Mooney and Kirra three days after the fire.

“There is no doubt that Todd was a great man with a brilliant work ethic and a passion for baking,” he wrote on Facebook.

“He supplied a number of surrounding towns with fresh pies, bread and other baked goods. This loss will be felt far and wide across the Wide Bay and Burnett.”

-with AAP