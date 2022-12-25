Live

Seven months after Omar Zahed was gunned in his Auburn gym and his brother, Comanchero boss Tarek Zahed, wounded, NSW Police have made their first arrest in the case.

The suspect was nabbed at Sydney Airport and charged with concealing a serious indictable offence.

Emergency services were called to the Bodyfit Fitness Centre on Parramatta Road in Sydney’s southwest just after 8pm on May 10 after reports of a shooting.

Omar Zahed, 39, was found with gunshot wounds but despite the efforts of emergency services he died in the gym’s foyer.

Tarek Zahed, 41, was shot up to 10 times, including in the head, and spent months in hospital before being discharged.

The police investigation into the gym shooting formed part of ongoing inquiries by Task Force Erebus into fatal shootings and criminal activities by organised crime networks across Sydney.

In August, Tarek Zahed was charged over the murder of 29-year-old Youssef Assoum on December 11, 2014.

Following further inquiries, detectives arrested a 22-year-old man at Sydney domestic terminal about 10.30pm on Saturday.

He was refused bail to appear before Parramatta Bail Court on Sunday.

-AAP