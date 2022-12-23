Live

Queenslander Alan Dare always showed up, even on the day he was killed.

That’s how friends and family have remembered the generous, caring and humble 58-year-old, who was shot dead along with two police officers at Wieambilla last week.

Mr Dare went to check on neighbours after hearing gunshots and seeing thick smoke coming from the next door property on December 12.

Instead, he was shot and left for dead alongside constables Matthew Arnold and Rachel McCrow, by his neighbours Nathaniel, Gareth and Stacey Train.

Mr Dare was given a hero’s send-off on Friday with hundreds of people lining the streets of his hometown Ipswich to pay respects as his coffin passed, escorted by three police motorbikes and heading a procession of the XC Ford Falcon Cobras, his favourite car.

As his coffin was carried to an outdoor chapel, a mate shouted “three cheers for Alan Dare” with mourners applauding.

His emotional children Renee and Corey Richards struggled to find words after the sudden loss of the dearly loved husband and father, treasured poppy, son and son-in-law and brother.

I love you, Dad

“Oh I love you, Dad, and I’m sorry … I’m always gonna love ya, we’re always gonna be there and we’re gonna look after mum,” Ms Richards sobbed.

Funeral celebrant Gaylene Salomon read the words Alan’s daughter had written about him, which echoed through the snippets of memories his distraught mates later spoke about.

“He was a giant man that did things, the things that really matter. The sympathetic ear, the helping hand, the heart of gold, the voice of reason,” she said.

“Steady as a rock, he was always there, and guys like him are a rare and precious find: generous to a fault, going long where others fall short. They don’t brag or boast, they pick up the slack … they lower the temperature, they don’t hold grudges, they unlock potential.

“They don’t show off, they show up.”

Grief-stricken family and mates are still coming to terms with the permanent loss of such a dependable and selfless figure in their lives.

Some wailed, some wept, some sobbed.

Friends spoke fondly Alan’s love for his wife of 26 years, Kerry, his tinkering with cars, especially Fords, and his favourite ritual of getting up to watch Thunderbirds while drinking a Dare Iced Coffee.

The same humble man was praised by the Prime Minister last week after he did “the great Australian thing and went to help”, an action for which he’s been posthumously awarded the Queensland Police Bravery Medal.

Digging deep, giving plenty

The Wieambilla and Tara community are mourning their neighbour and friend, with a GoFundMe appeal for him raising $95,452 when it was intended to raise $25,000.

His best mate Max, who had known him 37 years, couldn’t hold back his tears as searched for the words to pay tribute to bloke he nicknamed Rambo.

“He was just a good friend. He helped me through a lot of stuff … but also when I needed a hand … he was always there for me,” Max sobbed.

“He always showed up.”

-AAP