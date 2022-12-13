Outpouring of national grief for slain Queensland police

Live

“With honour, they served.”

That’s how Australia is remembering two police constables gunned down along with a property owner, the highest number of police killed in a single incident in recent memory.

Constable Matthew Arnold, 26, and Rachel McCrow, 29, died along with neighbour Alan Dare, 58, after two men and a woman opened fire on them at a property at Wieambilla in the Western Darling Downs region on Monday evening.

Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll says the “absolutely devastating” attack was extremely emotional and challenging for Queenslanders.

“I know we are all thinking of the victims’ families who are grieving at this difficult time,” she told reporters.

Six people were shot and killed in an ambush and siege at the remote Queensland property that has left the tight-knit local community reeling.

Constables Arnold and McCrow died along with 58-year-old neighbour Alan Dare after being shot at Wieambilla.

Three killers – a former school principal, his brother and sister-in-law – died in a firefight with heavily armed tactical officers later that night.

Commissioner Carroll said the officers’ deaths meant it would be an extremely emotional and challenging time for the entire police service.

“Losing one of our own has a profound impact on every single officer and their families,” she told reporters on Tuesday.

“To lose two officers in one incident is absolutely devastating.

“This event is the largest loss of police life we have suffered in a single incident in many years.”

Details of execution-style ambush emerge

‘Hail of bullets’ struck police

Four Queensland officers went to the Wieambilla property to look for missing NSW man Nathaniel Train at 4.30pm on Tuesday after a request from interstate police.

The 46-year-old, his brother Gareth Train, 47, and Gareth’s wife Stacey Train, 45, opened fire on the officers after they jumped a fence.

A “hail of bullets” struck constables Arnold and McCrow, who fell to the ground, while 28-year-old constables Keeley Brough and Randall Kirk took cover before escaping.

Constables Arnold and McCrow were both shot dead at point-blank range while they lay on the ground.

“The ruthless, murderous trio have … executed the two police, our fallen officers, who were on the ground,” police union boss Ian Leavers told ABC Radio.

“They have executed them in cold blood.”

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said flags will fly at half-mast on government buildings across the state, while Brisbane’s Story and Victoria bridges will be lit blue and white in mourning.

“Hopefully it will give the QPS family some comfort that the people of this state absolutely respect and appreciate every single thing that they do,” she said.

“I doubt that this will bring much comfort to the families and loved ones of those who were killed.

“They were so young, so young, they were incredibly bright, these were absolutely callous, brutal acts.”

Officers never stood a chance

An emotional Ms Carroll said the officers never stood a chance in the ambush.

“The fact that two got out alive is a miracle,” she said.

“To think they survived the scene, let alone … called for assistance, is just extraordinary.”

The shooters lit a fire to burn or smoke Constable Brough out of her hiding place in the long grass surrounding the property.

Mr Dare, who had come out of his property to check on the grassfire, was shot in the back by the trio “in cold blood”.

Sixteen police officers tried to rescue their colleagues, but were met with heavy gunfire and had to retreat.

Specialist police were called in, as were police helicopters, before the trio were killed in a gunfight about 10.30pm, local time.

The Train brothers have been linked to fringe online conspiracy groups.

NSW Police last week launched a public appeal to find Nathaniel Train, a former school principal who was last seen at his Dubbo home on December 16, 2021. He cut contact with his family in early October and was reported missing on December 4 after going to live with his brother and sister-in-law at their Wieambilla home. Ms Carroll said NSW police had asked local officers to check on Nathaniel Train at the isolated Wieambilla property. A series of posts under the name of Gareth Train appear on conspiracy theory forums and include references to anti-vaccine sentiments and claims high-profile shootings were hoaxes or false-flag operations. Rough day for all police and their families

“This is not a price that anyone who puts on the uniform should ever pay,” he said.

Federal Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, also a former police officer, said the attack would “send a shiver down the spine of any police officer”.

“Of course, the police family is absolutely devastated,” Mr Dutton said.

“People will be scarred from the experience. It’s time for our community, for our country to come together around police and support them.”

Australian Federal Police Association president Alex Caruana said the two Queensland officers would leave “a big hole” in the Western Downs community, and Australians should rally behind those affected.

“It won’t just be the police family or the blue family, that’ll be feeling it, it’ll be the whole community, and they’re going to need support, they’re going to need support through this,” he told ABC Radio Canberra.

