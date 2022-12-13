Former WA cop rapist jailed for 30 years

Live

A sadistic former West Australian police officer who drugged, degraded and sexually violated more than a dozen women has been jailed for a record 30 years.

Adrian Trevor Moore, 53, was found guilty in the WA District Court of 87 charges involving 13 victims, each of whom were stupefied with an unknown substance during depraved offending that spanned 12 years.

Moore, who rose to the rank of senior constable, met most of the women on dating sites. Two were fellow police officers.

Victims wept in the public gallery on Tuesday as Judge Alan Troy sentenced Moore to 30 years in prison. He will be eligible for parole after 28 years.

Highest sentence in WA for sexual offending

It is believed to be the highest sentence handed down in WA for sexual offending.

Judge Troy outlined harrowing details of how Moore repeatedly breached his position of trust and humiliated victims who had either explicitly urged him to stop or were incapable of consenting.

On one occasion, Moore violently raped a victim at her apartment while wearing his police uniform after offering to help her move homes.

Other offending involved animals and objects.

Some victims were unaware of the crimes carried out against them until police seized a storage device containing images and videos recorded by Moore.

Conduct premeditated, predatory

“The facts here are unprecedented,” Judge Troy said, describing the offending as premeditated and predatory.

“Your conduct involves … an abject disregard by you for each victim’s dignity as a human being.”

Recordings played during Moore’s trial were so confronting that the jury sent a note to the judge midway through proceedings.

It said several jurors were finding it difficult to cope with the “sickening” evidence and requested that urgent counselling be made available.

Moore’s barrister Mark Trowell KC on Tuesday said his client would appeal against his conviction on the basis that the trial jury should have been discharged.

“I have instructions to lodge an appeal against conviction, based on the fact that the trial really went off the rails with a failure to discharge the jury at a particular point in the trial,” he told reporters outside court.

Perpetrator maintains his innocence

Mr Trowell said Moore maintained his innocence in regards to all offending.

The court was told of the profound and devastating impact on victims who had suffered shame, regret, guilt and suicidal ideation.

An expert report described Moore as having psychopathic personality traits.

Judge Troy labelled him a misogynist who had a “repulsive” attitude to women but lived a double life, concealing his increasingly brazen crimes from his colleagues and superiors in the WA police force.

“Your offending against fellow police officers carried with it a heightened risk for you but you did it anyway,” he said.

Moore’s offending was uncovered when a victim who was also a police officer reported him to internal affairs, knowing that doing so would result in explicit images of her being seen by other officers.

Not expressed any genuine remorse

The judge noted the “enormous debt of gratitude” owed to the woman by other victims and the broader community.

“I fear that you have irretrievably wrecked her life,” he said.

The court heard Moore had not expressed any genuine remorse, instead maintaining a delusional belief that the police force had a vendetta against him.

Judge Troy paid tribute to the courage shown by victims, one of whom had expressed concern about the vicarious trauma suffered by jury members and judicial officers.

“In the context of what happened to her, (her) concern for others is remarkable,” he said.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

-AAP