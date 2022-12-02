News Crime Lehrmann charge expected to be dropped: reports
Updated:
Live

Lehrmann charge expected to be dropped: reports

ACT director of public prosecutions Shane Drumgold leaves the ACT Supreme Court in Canberra Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Prosecutors are expected to announce they will no longer pursue a sexual assault charge against the man accused of raping Brittany Higgins.

News.com.au and Nine Newspapers reported on Thursday night that ACT Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold is set to state that the charge against Bruce Lehrmann will be dropped, reportedly because of evidence detailing the effects of a trial on Ms Higgins’ mental health.

Lehrmann was charged with sexual intercourse without consent and was on bail awaiting a new trial in the ACT Supreme Court after juror misconduct derailed the first.

Ms Higgins alleged Lehrmann raped her inside the office of former Liberal defence industry minister Linda Reynolds, who they worked for as staffers.

Lehrmann pleaded not guilty and maintains no sexual interaction occurred.

Mr Drumgold is expected to make an announcement related to the case at 10am on Friday in Canberra.

He had previously indicated he would proceed with a retrial in February.

Follow Us

Live News

Stuart Robert
Stuart Robert faces a widening investigation: Did he write that strange note to try to get out of it?
Madonna King: Internet pile-on of a very old lady isn’t a good look, either
Liver King
Liver King exposed: Leaked emails allege ‘natural’ bodybuilder uses steroids
hard quiz
‘Christmas miracle’: Hard Quiz does the impossible and reunites Mad as Hell cast
Pictured are shipping containers on ships
International freight finally moves on from pandemic blockages
Not heard of duckweed? It might be the most potent superfood yet