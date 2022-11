Live

A Victorian police officer is in hospital after he was stabbed during a welfare check.

Police say a man rushed at officers at a Torquay home just before 4.30pm.

OC spray was used to subdue the 49-year-old man, but one officer was stabbed a number of times.

The police officer is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was arrested and is assisting police with their enquiries.

-AAP