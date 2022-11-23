Sydney executive found guilty over NAB fraud

Live

An event management company executive has been found guilty on dozens of fraud and bribery charges after splashing millions of dollars in kickbacks to bribe a former senior National Australia Bank staffer.

A NSW District Court jury on Wednesday found Helen Mary Rosamond guilty on 69 counts of 92 including corruptly giving Rosemary Rogers hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of benefits between 2013 and 2017.

The 47-year-old has been acquitted of one charge.

Judge Robert Sutherland has asked the jury to continue deliberating on the remaining 22 counts.

“I don’t care how long it takes you to get it right,” he told the jury.

Accused of paying millions of dollars in gifts

Rosamond was accused of defrauding NAB by paying millions of dollars in gifts to Rogers, the now-convicted former chief of staff to NAB’s chief executive, which she denied.

The amounts were charged to NAB through allegedly fraudulent, altered invoices so the bank and Rosamond’s company Human Group were none-the-wiser.

Rogers told the trial she received a house, a BMW car, a boat and other benefits after approving false bank invoices for Rosamond.

The former NAB staffer said when she’d say what she wanted, Rosamond would say “leave it with me, I will get it sorted” and come back with options to add items onto invoices sent to NAB.

Holidays to Europe, the US, Fiji

The two first met when the bank engaged Human Group to organise a 2005 event in Hong Kong.

Holidays to Europe, the US, Fiji, Peru and around the country for Rogers and her family cost the bank more than a million dollars on top of the hundreds of thousands of dollars on prepaid credit cards.

A birthday party invoice was submitted for a cost of $69,000.

Rosamond didn’t only shower Rogers with gifts, but saved some for herself, spending $17,000 on artwork.

The fraudulent costs are believed to have totalled more than $26 million.

-AAP