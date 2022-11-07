News Crime Sri Lankan cricketer charged with sexual assault
Live

Sri Lankan cricketer charged with sexual assault

Sri Lankan cricket player charged

10 News First – Disclaimer
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Sri Lankan international cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka is due to face a Sydney court after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman.

The 31-year-old, who is in Australia for the T20 World Cup, met his alleged victim on a dating app before going on a date on Wednesday, according to NSW Police.

After going back to her place in Rose Bay, Gunathilaka assaulted her multiple times over several hours, police allege.

The left-hand batter was arrested at his Sydney CBD hotel early on Sunday. He was later refused bail by a court.

He has spent a night in custody ahead of a scheduled appearance before Waverley Local Court on Monday.

He has been charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

Gunathilaka travelled to Australia with Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup team. He played only in the team’s first game, a loss against Namibia, before being ruled out of the competition with a hamstring tear.

Sri Lanka bowed out of the T20 tournament on Saturday night after losing its final match to England.

Gunathilaka has played nearly 100 T20 and one-day internationals for Sri Lanka as well as a handful of tests.

Topics:

Danushka Gunathilaka Sri Lanka
Follow Us

Live News

electric vehicles
More than tax breaks needed to sell millions of electric vehicles
chilli peppers
Why some like it hot: The science of spiciness
British relics
‘Indiana Jones in reverse’: Global hunt for stuff Brits ‘stole’, including crucial coronation relic
exercise later in the day
Exercise later in the day is better for controlling blood sugar
making money easy Australia economy
Making Money Easy Season 2, Episode 42: Why you’d rather be in Australia right now
Poor nations win major breakthrough against rich on contentious climate issue