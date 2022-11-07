Sri Lankan cricketer charged with sexual assault

Live

Sri Lankan international cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka is due to face a Sydney court after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman.

The 31-year-old, who is in Australia for the T20 World Cup, met his alleged victim on a dating app before going on a date on Wednesday, according to NSW Police.

After going back to her place in Rose Bay, Gunathilaka assaulted her multiple times over several hours, police allege.

The left-hand batter was arrested at his Sydney CBD hotel early on Sunday. He was later refused bail by a court.

He has spent a night in custody ahead of a scheduled appearance before Waverley Local Court on Monday.

He has been charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

Gunathilaka travelled to Australia with Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup team. He played only in the team’s first game, a loss against Namibia, before being ruled out of the competition with a hamstring tear.

Sri Lanka bowed out of the T20 tournament on Saturday night after losing its final match to England.

Gunathilaka has played nearly 100 T20 and one-day internationals for Sri Lanka as well as a handful of tests.