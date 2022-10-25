Mum of slain Charlise Mutten spared jail

Live

The mother of murdered nine-year-old Charlise Mutten has been convicted but could be spared time behind bars for her role in a home invasion in which two firearms were stolen.

Kallista Mutten, 39, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for breaking and entering, with magistrate Geoffrey Hiatt allowing her to spend this in the community under an intensive corrections order.

The robbery was allegedly carried out with her fiance Justin Stein and took place at an elderly man’s Mount Wilson home in the NSW Blue Mountains in August 2021 where antiques and other items were stolen along with the two firearms.

The sentence was handed down at Campbelltown Local Court on Tuesday after Mr Hiatt found Mutten was a willing participant and that there had been a degree of planning involved.

Charlise’s body was found in a barrel dumped near the Colo River, north-west of Sydney, after a five-day search in January this year.

Mr Stein, 31, has been charged with the girl’s murder, which allegedly took place on his family’s multimillion-dollar Blue Mountains property days before she was reported missing.

Mutten has not been implicated in the alleged murder.

Mr Stein has also been charged with several firearms offences and aggravated break and enter in company. He remains before the courts.

