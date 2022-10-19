News Crime Arrest after gruesome discovery of dismembered bodies
Live

Arrest after gruesome discovery of dismembered bodies

Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A US salvage yard owner who authorities consider a “person of interest” in the murder of four men whose dismembered bodies were found in an Oklahoma river has been arrested in Florida on unrelated charges.

Joe Kennedy, 67, was taken into custody in Daytona Beach Shores on Monday while driving a car that had been reported stolen in Oklahoma, police in the Oklahoma city of Okmulgee say.

Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice has described Mr Kennedy as a person of interest in the Oklahoma killings and said evidence of a “violent event” was found on a property next to his salvage yard.

Mr Kennedy has not been charged in the murders of Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29, whose cut-up remains were found in the North Fork River last the weekend. All four were determined to have died of gunshot wounds.

Okmulgee is a city of roughly 11,000 people south of Tulsa.

Chief Prentice said investigators wanted to speak to Mr Kennedy.

Mr Kennedy was being held without bail in Daytona Beach Shores and would face extradition proceedings to return to him to Oklahoma, officials said.

The four men were reported missing on October 9 after leaving Billy Chastain’s home in Okmulgee on bicycles.

Investigators began finding the remains in the river on Friday.

Topics:

United States
Follow Us

Live News
‘We’ve been expecting you’: Actor Daniel Craig receives royal honour
oil
Just Stop Oil, funded by a Getty, gives the UK establishment a spray
The New Daily presents Squiz Today podcast
NBN upgrades finally coming to 300,000 homes
NBN upgrades finally coming to 300,000 homes
Michael Pascoe: Albo does a Joshy on infrastructure – and everybody falls for it
UK calls in China envoy as diplomat involved in ‘beating of protesters’