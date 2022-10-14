Higgins denies fabricating rape allegation

Live

Brittany Higgins has denied fabricating her rape allegation to protect her job as a Liberal Party staffer during the criminal trial of her former colleague.

Bruce Lehrmann is being tried by the ACT Supreme Court, charged with sexual intercourse without consent.

He has pleaded not guilty and denies having any sexual interaction with Ms Higgins.

She is facing continued cross-examination by Lehrmann’s defence lawyer Steven Whybrow.

Mr Whybrow put to Ms Higgins she had made up her allegation because she was concerned her decision to return to Parliament House late that night would cause her to lose her staffer job.

“I’m not a monster, I would never do something like that,” she told the court.

“You are asserting that I did this because I wanted to keep my job. I cared about my job but I would never do something like that.”

Ms Higgins also directly addressed Lehrmann in court, telling him “nothing was fine” after the alleged assault.

“Nothing was fine after what you did to me, nothing,” she said.

Ms Higgins had been due to return to court on Monday but was unavailable.

The trial continued this week with other witnesses but the court has prevented their evidence being published until after Ms Higgins has completed hers.

Ms Higgins has previously told the court she and Lehrmann returned to Parliament House after a night out drinking with defence colleagues.

The former Liberal Party staffer said she fell asleep on the couch and woke up to Lehrmann having sex with her.

The trial was initially anticipated to run for between four and six weeks but could now be over in half that time.

Former coalition defence minister Linda Reynolds, Ms Higgins’ boss at the time of the alleged assault, is due to give evidence in court on Tuesday.

Senator Michaelia Cash is also expected to be in the witness box early next week before the Crown closes its case.

Another former Liberal minister Steven Ciobo is no longer expected to give evidence, with the initial witness list of 52 now reduced to 32.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

– AAP