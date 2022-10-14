Morrison’s staff ‘knew about alleged rape’

Live

The office of former prime minister Scott Morrison was told there had been an alleged sexual assault inside Parliament House within two weeks, a jury has heard.

Brittany Higgins alleges she was raped by her former colleague on a couch inside then defence industry minister Linda Reynolds’ office.

Former Liberal Party staffer Bruce Lehrmann has pleaded not guilty to sexual intercourse without consent.

Ms Higgins’ ex-boyfriend Ben Dillaway was one of the first people she disclosed her recollections of the night to.

Mr Dillaway, a staffer who Ms Higgins met when they both worked in former Coalition minister Steven Ciobo’s office, said he encouraged her to make a police complaint.

He offered to discreetly speak to a friend in the prime minister’s office to help “move things along”.

Mr Dillaway said he spoke to Julian Leembruggen, a senior staffer in Mr Morrison’s office, about the alleged assault on April 3 after checking that Ms Higgins didn’t mind him doing so.

Ms Higgins has previously told the court she feared losing her job as a staffer and was pressured not to pursue a police complaint because of the ramifications it would have for the Liberal Party at the 2019 federal election.

But her former chief of staff Fiona Brown denied that she and Senator Reynolds had been anything but supportive.

Ms Brown said the only reference Ms Higgins made to her alleged assault was when she recalled Mr Lehrmann being on top of her while the pair were in Parliament House during the early hours of Saturday, March 23, 2019.

The court heard Ms Brown was concerned and told Ms Higgins she was within her rights to make a police complaint if she wanted.

In a later meeting with Senator Reynolds, Ms Brown said the senator told Ms Higgins she would be “fully supported” to make a police complaint.

“[Ms Higgins] was concerned about how this could impact her career and Senator Reynolds said there would be no impact to her career and that she had our full support,” Ms Brown said.

In June 2019, after Ms Higgins had moved to a different ministerial office, she texted Ms Brown thanking her for the support and advice she had offered.

“You’ve been absolutely incredible and I’m so appreciative,” Ms Higgins said.

Ms Brown became emotional when asked if she recalled that text.

Asked by defence lawyer Steven Whybrow if she had discouraged Ms Higgins from pursuing a police complaint, Ms Brown replied “no”.

She also denied telling Ms Higgins she would no longer have a ministerial job if she did not travel to Western Australia for the federal election campaign.

Meanwhile, Mr Lehrmann described the political staffer culture as “ruthless”.

During a police interview he said he planned to leave Parliament House in 2019 after nearly six years working as a staffer in various ministerial offices.

“The culture of that place … was horrendous,” he told police.

He described a former Coalition minister he had worked for as “notorious for treating [their] staff poorly” and that it was a “very mentally scarring” experience.

“I had had enough. I’d worked 14 to 15-hour days [for] long enough,” he said.

Higgins finishes her evidence

During an emotional cross-examination after four days of questions, Ms Higgins directly addressed Mr Lehrmann on Friday, telling him “nothing was fine” after the alleged assault.

“Nothing was fine after what you did to me, nothing,” she said.

Mr Whybrow put to Ms Higgins that she did not see Mr Lehrmann inside Senator Reynold’s office and she was not sexually assaulted by him.

“He was in there. He was physically violating me. He was in my body. I know,” she said.

Mr Whybrow also put to Ms Higgins she fabricated her rape allegation because she was concerned she would lose her job as a Liberal Party staffer.

“I’m not a monster, I would never do something like that,” she told the court.

“You are asserting that I did this because I wanted to keep my job. I cared about my job but I would never do something like that.”

Earlier in the week, the court heard Mr Lehrmann told police Ms Higgins indicated she also needed to return to Parliament House that night.

Ms Higgins rejected this suggestion on Friday, saying there was no reason for her to return to parliament early on that Saturday morning.

During re-examination by prosecutor Shane Drumgold, Ms Higgins told the court she had reopened her police complaint and spoken to media to address two separate issues.

She said the purpose of reopening her complaint was to go through the justice system with her rape allegation.

But she went to the media to expose the “rife” cultural issues in Parliament House.

“There are a dozen stories like mine,” she said.

Mr Drumgold asked Ms Higgins to clarify if she was fearful of losing her job because she had returned to Parliament House late at night.

She said she feared reporting the alleged assault to police in case it subsequently leaked to the media ahead of the 2019 federal election.

The trial was initially anticipated to run for between four and six weeks but could now be over in half that time.

Senator Reynolds is due to give evidence in court on Tuesday.

Senator Michaelia Cash is also expected to be in the witness box early next week before the Crown closes its case.

Mr Ciobo is no longer expected to give evidence, with the initial witness list of 52 reduced to 32.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 131 114

– AAP