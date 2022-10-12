News Crime Brittany Higgins to return to court
The trial for the man accused of raping Brittany Higgins inside Parliament House is continuing to hear evidence before she returns to resume cross-examination. Photo: AAP
Former Liberal Party staffer Brittany Higgins is expected to return to court for continued cross-examination this week in the trial of her accused rapist.

ACT Supreme Court Chief Justice Lucy McCallum told the jury Ms Higgins was expected to return to court on Friday.

“In the meantime we will hear from other witnesses,” she said.

Bruce Lehrmann is on trial charged with sexual intercourse without consent.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Ms Higgins alleges Lehrmann sexually assaulted her inside the office of then defence industry minister Linda Reynolds after a night spent drinking together with colleagues.

Lehrmann denies any sexual activity with Ms Higgins.

Ms Higgins has been unavailable to give evidence since Monday.

She is due to face continued cross-examination by Lehrmann’s defence lawyer Steven Whybrow.

The court has prevented publication of any evidence from other witnesses until after Ms Higgins has completed her evidence.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

– AAP

