NSW policeman charged with sexual crimes against underage teen

A NSW Police officer has been arrested and charged with two counts of having sexual intercourse with a child, following an investigation.

The 28-year-old probationary constable was apprehended at a home about 7pm on Saturday and taken into custody over allegations involving a 15-year-old girl.

He has been stood down from duties and his employment status is said to be under review after an investigation by the Professional Standards Command.

He was refused bail to appear at Parramatta Local Court on Sunday.

Under section 66C of the NSW Crimes Act 1900, any person who has sexual intercourse with a child who is of or above the age of 14 years and under the age of 16 years in circumstances of aggravation is liable to 12 years imprisonment.

-AAP