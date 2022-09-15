News Crime Second man charged with Qld stab murder
Second man charged with Qld stab murder

brisbane stabbing
Police at the scene where Levi Johnson died after being set upon by several men in a Brisbane carpark. Photo: AAP
A second man has been charged with stabbing a man to death in a Brisbane street earlier this week, with police hunting another two men allegedly involved in the attack.

The 34-year-old man is due in court after allegedly murdering 23-year-old Levi Johnson in Mansfield on Monday afternoon.

Another man, also 34, has already been charged with Mr Johnson’s murder and will also face Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.

Police believe Thomas Myler, 35, and Kyle Martin, 24, were also involved in the attack and are hiding in the eastern suburbs of Capalaba, Birkdale or Ransom.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham urged the trio, who could be armed, to hand themselves in and urged anyone with information about their whereabouts to contact police.

“There is the potential for both of them to be armed and also dangerous – that is our concern and that is why we are seeking assistance from the public,” he said on Wednesday.

Mr Johnson died from his wounds after he was stabbed outside a gym in Mansfield on Monday afternoon.

Two cars boxed in his vehicle in the gym’s car park before four men got out and started smashing his windows.

Mr Johnson ran away but two men caught up with him nearby, and he was stabbed multiple times.

-AAP

