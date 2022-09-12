Man dies after horrifying carpark stabbing

Live

A man has been arrested and four others remain on the run after a 23-year-old man was stabbed to death a carpark outside a Brisbane gym on Monday.

Queensland police said a 23-year-old man was driving a white Mercedes on Pine Mountain Road, Mansfield, in inner Brisbane about 1pm when the attack happened.

He drove into the carpark of the Goodlife Health Club, pursued by a black Audi. As he tried to exit the car park, he was rammed by a white Nissan Patrol, and then pulled from his car by five men and assaulted.

“They have approached the driver seat … They’ve then used a crowbar to smash the window,” Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham of Queensland police said.

The 23-year-old managed to get away. But he collapsed on the corner of Brigadoon Street and Pine Mountain Road and was pronounced dead shortly after.

Police said he had multiple stab wounds to his torso.

Four of the men believed involved in the assault fled in a Nissan Patrol, while the fifth ran away.

He was arrested by dog squad officers shortly after, and was assisting police with their inquires on Monday afternoon.

A cordon has been established and police are still searching for the Nissan Patrol and its occupants.

Detective Superintendent Massingham said the wanted men were “extremely motivated to hunt this individual down”.

“What we have is quite a graphic and disturbing scene where a young man has lost his life in the middle of a roadway,” he told News.com.au.

Officers from the homicide squad and Queensland’s anti-bikie Taskforce Maxima are involved in the investigation.

“The motive at this stage is unknown,” Detective Superintendent Massingham said.

The dead man is yet to be formally identified.

Dozens of people were reportedly forced into lockdown inside the gym after the stabbing.

Police say anyone who sees the four-wheel-drive should dial triple zero. They should not approach the vehicle.