Dawson in court days after guilty verdict

Schoolteacher Christopher Dawson is set to return to court two days after a bombshell verdict found him guilty of murdering his wife 40 years ago.

The case will be back on Thursday for a directions hearing in front of Justice Ian Harrison, who found Dawson, 74, murdered his wife Lynette and disposed of her body because of his obsession with one of his teenage students, known as JC, who was also the family babysitter.

Mrs Dawson’s body has never been found, despite extensive searches of the Bayview property the couple once shared.

Soon after the guilty verdict was handed down on Tuesday, Dawson was cuffed and escorted off to Silverwater prison. His brothers Paul and Peter Dawson were visibly upset at the outcome, swearing at media crew as they left the court building.

On Tuesday afternoon outside the NSW Supreme Court, Dawson’s lawyer Greg Walsh said an appeal would be filed.

“Mr Dawson has always asserted and he still does his absolute innocence of the crime of which he’s been convicted, and he will continue to assert that innocence and he’ll certainly appeal.”

Mr Walsh mentioned a possible bail application in court after the decision was handed down.

However, a representative for the NSW Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said they understood Dawson’s bid to be released from jail would not happen.

Mr Walsh said the former rugby league player suffers physical health problems and cognitive issues, including a diagnosis of dementia.

“I think in respect of sentencing, his problem in relation to brain atrophy is a very important consideration because jail will be much harder for him,” he said.

A date for sentencing is yet to be set.

Meanwhile, Homicide Squad commander Danny Doherty said the police investigation was not over despite the welcome conviction.

“Our efforts and inquiries to find Lyn’s remains are ongoing, and we once again urge anyone with information which may assist us to get in touch,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

“After a journey of more than 40 years, we hope to give Lyn’s family the chance to say goodbye.”

-AAP

